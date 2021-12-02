Selena Gomez slams netizen who called her out for drinking 'excessively' following kidney transplant

Singer and songwriter Selena Gomez hit back at a social media user who called her out for drinking "excessively" despite previously undergoing a kidney transplant.

According to Fox News, Gomez recently shared a video of herself reacting to Dr Dawn Bantel, a naturopathic doctor, defining what it medically means to be a "heavy" drinker.

"The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women," Bantel said in the video.

Gomez jokingly bit her nails and mouthed "oh" as she heard Bantel discussing the number of drinks per week men and women could have. She captioned the video, "It's a joke."

One user didn't seem to take it as a joke as the individual called Gomez out for drinking "excessively." The user wrote, "So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn selena."

"It was a joke a--," Gomez responded. The musician has since deleted the comment, according to People magazine. Gomez first revealed to fans that she had undergone a kidney transplant after the summer of 2017.

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," Gomez began her post at the time, adding, "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering."

As per Fox News, she further wrote, "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

( With inputs from ANI )

