Selena Gomez teases snippet of upcoming Coldplay collaboration 'Let Somebody Go'

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez recently teased a snippet of the new song 'Let Somebody Go', a collaboration with Coldplay that will be featured on their upcoming album 'Music of the Spheres'.

According to People magazine, the song is the latest release for Gomez, who is currently starring in Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain. They said love is only equal to the pain," Gomez sings on the track, as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin provides backing vocals.

She released a collaboration song with Colombian singer Camilo called '999' in August and put out a Spanish-language EP, 'Revelacion', in March. Her last English-language record, 'Rare', came out in 2019, and she's also been busy with her Rare Beauty line and her Rare Impact Fund, which advocates for easier access to mental health treatment.

The 'Let Somebody Go' tease comes on the heels of the release of 'My Universe', Coldplay's recent collaboration with BTS. "Today has been one of the most fun days for me in the studio ever," Martin said in a documentary about the making of the song.

He further added, "It's so different and it's been very difficult to get here, to Korea. We've been very lucky with people allowing us to come in for two days just to record, and it was quite a stressful journey, and I was a little bit nervous. I've never met BTS before."

Coldplay sang 'My Universe' at Global Citizen Live in New York City last month in a performance that featured a video of BTS performing their verses behind Martin on stage.

As per People magazine, both songs will be featured on 'Music of the Spheres', Coldplay's space-themed ninth studio album, which is set for release on October 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

