Seventeen's ninth EP 'Attacca' to release on Oct 22

New York, Sep 25 K-pop band Seventeen announced that the band will release its ninth EP 'Attacca' on October 22.

The 13-member group shared a red-tinted photo in which they're seen walking at the bottom of what looks like an emptied swimming pool with their backs turned toward the camera on their socials, reports Billboard.com.

'Attacca' is part of Seventeen's 2021 'Power of Love' project, which also includes their last project 'Your Choice', and Wonwoo and Mingyu's 'Bittersweet' single and centers on exploring different aspects of love found in life.

Seventeen is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment in 2015. The group consists of 13 members: S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

The group performs as one group, and the members are divided into three sub-units, each with a different area of specialization - 'Hip-Hop Unit', 'Vocal Unit', and 'Performance Unit'. Since its debut, Seventeen has released three studio albums and 10 extended plays.

Seventeen is considered a 'self-producing' idol group, with the members being actively involved in the songwriting, choreographing, and other aspects of their music and performances.

