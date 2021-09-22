'Sex and the City' cast pays tribute to Willie Garson

After news broke out on Tuesday that actor Willie Garson had passed away, his co-stars from 'Sex and the City' took to social media to pay tribute to the actor who won audiences over as Stanford Blatch in the film.

'Sex and the City' made Garson a household name in 1998. His character Stanford Blatch was Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) gay best friend, a witty and stylish talent agent. He appeared in 27 episodes between 1998 and 2004.

'Sex and the City' and 'And Just Like That' executive producer Michael Patrick Williams told Variety, "The 'Sex And The City' family has lost one of its own."

"Our amazing Willie Garson. His spirit and his dedication to his craft were present every day filming 'And Just Like That.' He was there -- giving us his all -- even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment, we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light," Williams added.

Garson's 'Sex and the City' co-star Cynthia Nixon remembered him in a heartfelt Twitter post.

"So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional - always," Nixon wrote.

She continued in a thread, "My heart goes out to his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad."

Mario Cantone, Garson's on-screen husband in 'Sex and the City' tweeted, "I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner. I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you."

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in 'Sex and the City' wrote on Twitter, "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo."

David Eigenberg, Steve Brady on 'Sex and the City,' tweeted, "Willie... the kindest most beautiful beautiful man. There are none better. Sleep well, my friend. You will always be remembered."

Throughout his career, Garson frequently gave supporting and cameo performances, appearing in films and TV series such as 'Friends', 'The X-Files', 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', 'Star Trek: Voyager', 'Freaky Friday' and 'Big Mouth'.

Recently, he was filming 'And Just Like That', HBO Max's upcoming revival of 'Sex and the City'.

( With inputs from ANI )

