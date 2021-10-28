'Sex and the City' revival will address race in storylines: New cast member Nicole Ari Parker

Los Angeles, Oct 28 Actors Nicole Ari Parker, Sara RamArez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman are joining the cast of the 'Sex and the City' revival, but the reboot will also tackle issues around race.

"I'm excited to be a part of something that's different for them," Ari Parker told variety.com.

"We can talk about the elephant in the room that there were no fully fleshed-out characters of colour, but now here's the four of us. We're real people, and they've been great to work with, and some of our (storylines) deal with race and deal with real experiences. It's New York City."

The series, of course, will bring back some of its signature glamour as well.

"We're grown-a** women, so we know how to keep it sexy," she said, adding: "It's piping hot."

