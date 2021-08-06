Sexual harassment case registered against producer Vibhu Agarwal

Mumbai Police have registered a case against Vibhu Agrawal, the CEO of film production company Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd for allegedly sexually harassing a woman. According to ANI, along with Agrawal, the company's country head Anjali Raina has also been booked. Ullu has been in the news for producing obscene and adult content. The FIR has been registered at Amboli police station on August 4, against the two accused. The company has been in the news for producing obscene and adult content.

Agrawal has been booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Mumbai. Anjali Raina, the company's country head has also been booked, Mumbai Police informed. The police further informed that a 28-year-old woman was molested in the storeroom of Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd's Andheri office. , Vibhu Agarwal produced Baat Ban Gayi in 2013 and then launched the Ullu app in 2019. In fact, the app also has bold content in Hindi-English, and adult films are available not only in Hindi-English but also in languages like Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Marathi, and Telugu. Vibhu Agarwal is a producer and has produced a Bollywood movie named Dance Bar and numerous web series content. He is the Chief Executive Officer and the man behind the popular streaming platform Ullu App.

