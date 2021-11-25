Shah Rukh Khan appoints coach Arfeen Khan for his son Aryan Khan to overcome his mental trauma

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is soon will be appointing coach Arfeen Khan to mentor their son Aryan Khan to overcome the mental trauma he faced during the jail.

Arfeen Khan is the celebrity coach for years now, he also helped Hrithik Roshan to overcome his problems during his divorce with Sussanne. He helped Hrithik to focus on his career and personal life. Now he will be helping Aryan Khan for his future. Aryan Khan spent nearly four weeks in Arthur Road jail and is currently out on bail. He was arrested in connection with drugs, the NCB said that Aryan Khan was found consuming drugs. This news was in the headlines for four weeks after the bail of Starkid he was protected with full security Shah Rukh Khan also appointed his bodyguard to look after his son Aryan Khan. According to reports Aryan is not talking to anybody and has no desire to meet friends. Aryan has become quieter after coming back from prison. He seldom leaves his room and the Khan family lets him remain the way he wants to.

A news website quoted SRK's family friend saying, 'Aryan has always been a shy kid. Right from an early age, he preferred to stay away from the glaring camera lights that followed his dad. In fact, on many occasions, like Eid or SRK’s birthday, he had to be coaxed into posing with his family for the media. He has been insulated and protected from the outside world and this jail experience has shaken him like it would affect anyone of his age.'

