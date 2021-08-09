Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri join Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar for a star-studded party

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan joined Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra, Natasha Poonawalla and others for a party on Sunday night. The actors shared photos from the bash on their Instagram accounts. In the photos, Kareena, Amrita, Karisma and Natasha were seated on a couch while Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan and SRK stood behind them.

Sharing the group picture on Instagram, Amrita wrote, "Sunday night with my peeps." Karan also shared the same picture on Instagram Stories and said, "This is Us!" Karisma called it a "perfect Sunday evening #loveandlaughter."The stars looked extremely stylish as they posed for the picture with perfection. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy with his upcoming film Pathan. Although Yash Raj Films is yet to officially announce the project, the actor has been spotted on the sets of the film a few times. Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh's comeback since 2018's Zero, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.