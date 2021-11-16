Shah Rukh Khan makes a special request to his directors before resuming work

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been through some tough times in recent times after the actor's son was embroiled in a drugs controversy. The Paheli star who was on a break from after his son's arrest is all set to resume work. However, he has a special request for the directors as he doesn’t want to leave his family alone in these tough times. According to a report on Bollywoodlife.com, SRK requested his directors to keep his international shooting schedule in small chunks so that he can visit family very often.

According to the portal, “He has asked to keep film schedules that are outside India in small chunks, instead of one big schedule and leave scope for him to visit home every couple of weeks for a few days. He has requested them to plan the shoot in such a way that portions with the other artists can be shot while he is away so that he can be there with his family every once in a while without impacting the shoots or causing any delays.

"The report further stated that the actor has become very protective of his family, especially his elder son Aryan Khan, which is why he is trying to balance between his professional and personal time. Meanwhile, SRK, who is keeping worried for his son, has reportedly asked his personal bodyguard Ravi to safeguard Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan got detained on October 2nd by the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau after conducting a raid on a cruise ship. He got bail from the Bombay High Court on October 28th after spending more than three weeks in jail. Meanwhile, talking about the work front of Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar has multiple projects in his hand. He will next be seen in the much-awaited film 'Pathan'. He also has Atlee's next project, 'Lion', and more.