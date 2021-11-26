Shah Rukh Khan Once hated Kajol, Even told Aamir Khan not to work with her

The on-screen best couple Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic chemistry hasn't changed till now. The craze for an evergreen couple never fades. But did you know there was a time when SRK used to hate Kajol? yes, you read that right there was a time when SRK considered Kajol not worthy for films he even told Aamir Khan not to work with the actress.

In an interview with Pinkvilla SRK shared this, said “When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir Khan asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, ‘She is very bad, no focus, and you will not be able to work with her’. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, ‘I don’t know what it is, but she is magical on the screen’.”

On the other hand, Kajol also recalled her friendship with King Khan, she told “I remember Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like ‘what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads’. He was very grumpy but I kept chatting and finally, he said, ‘Will you please shut up… chup ho jao’. I think that’s how we became friends".

The duo has given many iconic films to the Bollywood Industry. The films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Baazigar can never be forgotten.



