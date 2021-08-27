Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Farah Khan to recreate their iconic song ‘Main Hoon Na’

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan recently relived their ‘Main Hoon Na’ moments when they danced together on the title track of the film.Farah took to Instagram on Thursday to share a reel of Shah Rukh Khan performing to Main Hoon Na’s popular title track. Farah too appears in the video as SRK strikes his classic pose. The choreographer-director shared the video with the caption, “With my Most favourite.. one & only @iamsrk ♥️ there’s No1 like you.. #mainhoonna #farahkefundays.”. Ranveer Singh shared a bunch of heart emojis and wrote, “ohhhhhhhhhhhh heart Melt !!!” Riteish Deshmukh commented, “All time favourite.” Punit Malhotra shared, “Superbbbb😃😃🙌🏼🙌🏼”2004 film Main Hoon Na also starred Zayed Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen and Amrita Rao in significant roles.

It was Farah Khan’s debut as a director and became one of the biggest hits of the year. Farah Khan last directed the 2014 film Happy New Year which also starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood among others. Farah Khan is reportedly said to be returning to direction with the official remake of ‘Satte Pe Satta’. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018’s Zero. He is presently working on YRF’s Pathan. . Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is directed by War fame Siddharth Anand. Pathan’ will also have a special cameo by Salman Khan