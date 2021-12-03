Shah Rukh Khan scolds Juhi Chawla whenever he loses a cricket match, Juhi reveals on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Whenever the Bollywood celebs recall their life experiences mostly their funny experience with their co-stars it is always interesting to listen to, that's what makes their friendship, even more, stronger and 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is one of the platforms where all B-Town celebs share their funny incident, just like this the 90's most popular actress Juhi Chawla has recently appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show where she shared a hilarious experience with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, which leave the audience in splits, Juhi and Shah Rukh owns the IPL team 'Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'.

Juhi told the incident when Shah Rukh and she went to see the match together, Juhi said whenever they are on the verge of losing the match Juhi starts praying "Shuru ho jaati hoon bhagwan ko yaad karna, mantra padna. Sabke pair pad leti hoon main, Hanuman ji ko tak nahi chhodti. Gayatri mantra shuru ho jaate hai. Sab karti hoon main" Juhi said in The Kapil Sharma Show.

She then added, Shah Rukh Khan starts to scold her and calls off the team meeting "Idhar se Shah Rukh mujhe daantne lag gaye. 'Bowling kaise kar raha hai, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.' Mereko daant rahe hai. Main toh wahaan khadi hoon, mereko pata nahi kya karoon,'' Juhi said.

Juhi also stated that Shah Rukh calls the meeting after the verge of losing only to end up talking about all the random, fun stuff, "Wahaan par kya hota hai? Shah Rukh shuru ho jaate hai, idhar ki baatein, udhar ki baatein, iss match ki baatein, yeh mazedaar baatein, woh mazedaar baatein. Kisiko kuch nahi bolte. Just last mein, 'Play well, haan.' Meeting khatam", Juhi said.

