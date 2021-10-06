Shah Rukh Khan skips commercial shoot after Aryan's arrest in drugs case

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has cancelled his commercial shoot with Ajay Devgn amid son Aryan Khan's involvement in drugs case. According to a report in ETimes, SRK was slated to shoot for a commercial on Wednesday in the city, but given the current circumstances he did not turn up for the shoot. The commercial shoot was slated to be with Ajay Devgn. A source revealed to ETimes, that SRK was initially going to be present for the shoot but called it off around 3-4 pm. "Around 20-25 bouncers have been stationed on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan and his vanity van has also been at the studio since morning. But it was only around 3-4pm that the superstar called off the shoot. He was scheduled to share the frame with Ajay Devgn, but decided to cancel the professional commitment, possibly because of the troubled time he is facing in his personal life. While Ajay Devgn had reported on the sets earlier today and will complete today’s schedule,” the source told the portal.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid onboard a Mumbai cruise was "forgery", and BJP has misused the central agency to frame Aryan Khan.Addressing the media, the NCP leader alleged that "not even a single gram of drug was seized on the cruise or at the terminal.""Aryan Khan's arrest is a forgery. For the last one month, information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan," said Mr Malik."Not even one gram of drug was seized on the cruise, not even on the terminal. The drug was not even found with any one of the accused. Whatever the video of the sample has been shared by the NCB, it has been made in the Zonal Director's office which is against the procedure of seizure," he added. Mr Mallik said that "the perception was created that the entire Bollywood in Mumbai has become a nexus of drug rackets." Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 7.



