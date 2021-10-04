Shah Rukh Khan spoke to son Aryan, after he cried inconsolably - Reports

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest in drugs case has shocked the entertainment industry. The actor's son was questioned by NCB after they conducted a surprise raid at an alleged rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship near Mumbai. Now according to a India Today report, Shah Rukh Khan spoke to his son Aryan Khan after his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The conversation was art of the legal process, the narcotics bureau made him speak to his father, Shah Rukh Khan, over the telephone. The two spoke for about two minutes. Throughout the NCB interrogation, Aryan Khan cried inconsolably, said the sources. NCB officials have also said that during the questioning it was revealed that Aryan Khan has been consuming drugs for the past 4 years.

Of the eight arrested, Khan, his friend and film actor Arbaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were produced in court and remanded in NCB custody till Monday. The cruise liner, Cordelia Cruises, carrying 800-1,000 passengers, left from Mumbai after around a dozen people were detained by the NCB on Saturday night and around 200 decided not to go ahead with the trip. It will return to the city on Monday morning. NCB officials said they are carrying out further raids in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The NCB claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash. In the remand application seeking custody of Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, the agency said that the trio was arrested for consumption, sale and purchase of contraband punishable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.