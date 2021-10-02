Shah Rukh Khan to begin shooting at a South Mumbai hospital for Atlee's film

After shooting for pivotal action scenes in a film studio, Shah Rukh Khan will be kick-starting a 10-day schedule of Atlee’s next in South Mumbai. According to a report in a news portal, the cast and crew of the film will be shooting at a hospital in South Mumbai, starting today. It will reportedly be a 10-day shoot, post which the first schedule will be wrapped. As per a report in Mid-Day, after having shot in Pune and Film City in Goregaon for Atlee's film, SRK is all set to kick off a 10-day shooting schedule at BD Petit Parsee Hospital in Cumbala Hill.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh will call it a wrap on the first schedule of Atlee's film after this 10-day shoot schedule. Post this, the superstar will be heading to Spain to shoot for an international schedule of Pathan with Deepika Padukone. As per Mid-Day's report, while SRK shoots for Pathan in Spain, filmmaker Atlee will be working on his project's next shooting schedule. A source told Mid-Day, "The cast and crew will begin filming at the south Mumbai hospital from today. Atlee has lined up a 10-day shoot, post which it will be a wrap on the first schedule." Well, if this turns out to be true, fans of Shah Rukh can certainly be assured that the superstar is working in full swing to return to screens soon and entertain them. As per reports, apart from Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, Atlee's actioner also may star Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.