Shah Rukh Khan to cancel Pathan shoot after Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case?

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to movies after almost three years with the action flick Pathan and the superstar is currently in Spain shooting for the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had started shooting for Pathan from November 2020, and earlier this year SRK even shot for the film in Dubai. Now the latest buzz is that Shah Rukh Khan may postpone his travel to Spain for the shooting of his film Pathan. The development comes after, the actor's son was arrested in a drugs case yesterday. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan who was to travel in the next few days may not go out of the country until his son Aryan Khan drug case is cleared. Previously, the actor was scheduled to jet off to Spain and film a special song with Deepika Padukone for ‘Pathan’.

Sources close to the production house suggested that those who had already been stationed in Pathan's overseas locations were informed to hold on to their plans. While it wasn't confirmed if the shoots would be cancelled, the crews were told to prepare for delays. It is learnt that the actor and Deepika Padukone were to shoot a huge song with 150 dancers in Madrid. Also, an action sequence for which German race drivers have been called to shoot for the film in Spain.

Reportedly, SRK is in touch with the agency officials and receiving a ‘minute-by-minute’ update of the ground situation at the NCB office. On the other hand, Gauri Khan who was supposed to leave for an international project has also put her work on hold.On Saturday evening, Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after they busted a drugs raid aboard a cruise liner. Pathan also stars John Abraham who plays a baddie in the film. YRF who’s backing the project has still not officially announced this film and is waiting for a grand launch ceremony to announce his next big line up. Pathan will mark SRK-Deepika’s fourth film post Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

