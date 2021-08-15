Shah Rukh Khan wishes Independence Day, recites 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha'

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Sunday, marked India's 75th Independence by sharing social media posts, in which he commemorated the occasion.

The 'Chak De! India' actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a minute-long voice note in which he recited a couple of lines from "Sare Jahan Se Achcha." He ended the note by sending love and happiness to his fans and friends.

In a subsequent tweet, SRK treated fans to an apparent picture of his son AbRam. In it, the little one could be seen flaunting his drawing skills. Sharing the photo, the star wrote, "Happy Independence Day to all...Jai Hind." He also posted the same picture on his Instagram handle.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old actor, who was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' directed by Anand L Rai, is now shooting for 'Pathan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor