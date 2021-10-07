Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja seen crying in court after court rejects Aryan's bail

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drugs case were produced before a magistrate court on Thursday. Granting them some relief, eight accused were sent to judicial custody. Aryan Khan's bail application will now be heard on Friday at 11 am. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was in court when the order was pronounced. She was seen crying in court.Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde sought permission from the court for her to meet Aryan and said she is a family member.

Earlier, Dadlani was spotted arriving at the NCB's Mumbai office to visit Aryan Khan, who is currently under the custody. Till now, none of his the family members have been spotted at the Narcotics office. SRK's manager and advocate, Pooja Dadlani, who is the first from the Khan's side to visit the NCB office, was seen making her way to the car. She refused to answer to any questions posed by mediapersons. Aryan Khan, along with seven other accused, has been sent to judicial custody. The court has not extended NCB custody for Aryan Khan. The case has been sent to the sessions court.Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had filed for interim bail and full bail for his client. Arbaaz Merchantt's lawyer has also filed for bail.