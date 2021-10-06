Shah Rukh Khan’s manager visits Aryan Khan in NCB custody

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau custody till Thursday, now the actor’s manager, Pooja Dadlani was spotted arriving at the agency headquarters to meet the star kid. The drugs case against Aryan Khan is majorly based on two proofs which the NCB officials are claiming will be enough to prove their case. The first evidence against Aryan Khan is his confession and statement given to NCB where he claimed to have taken drugs, sources in NCB told News18. However, an official also clarified that no urine test or other test was conducted to check if he had taken drugs the day he was detained from the cruise by the investigators.

A basic medical check-up was done as per the formalities. The relevance of his statement to NCB in the court remains in question. The second evidence is Aryan’s chats. NCB officials claimed that his chats show he had plans to take drugs as while inviting him for the party, his friend had briefed him about the drugs plan. His chats also corroborated the first evidence that he had taken drugs, officials claimed. “His chat is another evidence where he has talked about taking drugs. Chats also revealed that Aryan Khan was also invited for the party by his friend who had also told him about the drugs to which he agreed," the official said. Aryan Khan’s older chats also show he had taken drugs earlier, the official added. The NCB, however, would need corroborating evidence and statements to prove the information recovered from the chats.