Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies gets multiple applications for Aryan Khan’s new bodyguard

Shah Rukh Khan has made some important measures for his son’s security. Reports suggest that the actor and his wife Gauri Khan are too worried and concerned about Aryan and hence have decided to have a bodyguard with him now. However with SRK stepping out of the city for work it is said that instead of hiring a new security person for Aryan, the actor will have his most trusted personal security Ravi Singh allotted to his son. Shah Rukh Khan believes that his son is quite a reserved lad and won’t be comfortable soon enough with a new person and hence SRK decided to have their trusted bodyguard Ravi Singh be with his son as he steps out of the city.

Now according to reports, and Shah Rukh Khan is looking for a new bodyguard, dozens of security firms and private bodyguards have sent their applications to SRK’s Red Chillies office for this job. The source said, “After the news came out that SRK was looking for a new bodyguard for Aryan, many big security companies from Mumbai jumped at the opportunity. Even individuals who have years of experience at handling the security of celebrities and nightclubs have sent their resumes to the Red Chillies office. ”While the source didn’t confirm whether the new bodyguard will be hired for Aryan or SRK. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has two films on his platter. He has YRF’s Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and he also has Atlee’s next. He will resume work on Atlee’s next soon since its in India and his leading lady Nayanthara who had left the film has now joined back the team. Meanwhile Pathan’s abroad schedule is pending which the actor will shoot for it soon.