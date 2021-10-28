Shah Rukh Khan's son a regular consumer of drugs, ASG Anil Singh argues for NCB

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh said Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was not a first-time but regular consumer of drugs and he was in touch with peddlers.“There was mention of bulk drugs. Considering that, the offence is non-bailable,” Singh said, adding all the offences in the case are non-bailable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

If a person might have not committed a crime but attempted it, that itself is a crime,” the ASG said.Responding to former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi’s argument that no test was done on Aryan and hence, the arrest was wrong, Singh said if there was no consumption, why should the test be conducted. “My case is of possession. You were found in possession.

Aryan Khan was found in conscious possession of contraband. He has accepted it in his statement and panchnama. ASG submitted chats of Aryan with Arbaaz Merchant, a friend and accused in the case, to Justice Nitin Sambre. He said the chats revealed there was an attempt to deal in drugs on commercial quantity. “Eight persons were apprehended on the ship. It cannot be a coincidence, we are investigating,” Singh said. Aryan Khan has been in jail since October 8.

He was arrested after drug raids on a cruise ship party on October 2 by the NCB. Aryan Khan has been denied bail twice before. The special anti-drugs court that denied him bail last week said he knew about charas hidden in his friend Arbaaz Merchant's shoe, and this amounted to "conscious possession". Arbaaz Merchant was also arrested along with Aryan and 18 others.

