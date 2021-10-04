Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, sent to NCB custody till 7 Oct in drugs case

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others — Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant — have been sent to NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) custody till 7 October. They were arrested by the NCB on Sunday and was sent to one-day custody till Monday. Today, the three accused were produced before a Mumbai court, which sent them to further custody till Thursday.

The anti-drugs agency NCB had sought longer custody of Aryan Khan. "Need him in custody till October 11 for questioning him," said the agency. "Unless we investigate the consumer how do we know who is the supplier, who is financing it?" the agency told the court, contending that an international cartel is apparently involved in the case. The 23-year-old argued that he was a special invitee to the cruise ship and "cannot be roped in with the entire seizure in the case". The high-profile raid on Sunday yielded 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD in all, the NCB has said. The charges brought against Aryan Khan include purchase, possession and use of banned substances, it added.