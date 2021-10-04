Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was carrying drugs in his len's case - Reports

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan and seven others following a raid at a party held on a Goa-bound cruise liner Saturday night. Khan has been booked for consumption of charas. Now in a shocking revelation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recovered drugs from a lens case owned by Aryan Khan. According to NCB sources, Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was carrying drugs in his lens boxes.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan have revealed that he and his friend had discussed illegal drugs on more than one occasion. At the time of the raid, the NCB recovered several illegal drugs, including charas, MDMA, and cocaine.The NCB team boarded the Goa-bound ship disguised as passengers on Saturday morning, sources said. According to officials, the party began after the ship left Mumbai and was at sea. The raids began at 10 am and went on till 2 pm, it said. Meanwhile, actor Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home around midnight on Sunday, hours after the superstar's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested by an anti-drugs agency. In visuals, Salman Khan was seen in the backseat of a white SUV being driven inside the gate of 'Mannat', the name of Shah Rukh Khan's home.

