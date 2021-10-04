Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was consuming drugs for 4 years - Reports

In a shocking disclosure, according to a India Today report, NCB sources have said that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was consuming drugs for four years. He was on drugs even during his UK and Dubai stay. The report further states that Aryan Khan cried inconsolably during the interrogation. NCB official sources said Aryan Khan continuously cried during the interrogation. During the questioning, it was further revealed that Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for almost four years.The NCB sources have further said that even when Aryan Khan was in the UK, Dubai and other countries, he used to consume drugs. Besides Aryan Khan, the others who were arrested are Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar.

Aryan Khan and Arbaaz have been friends for almost 15 years.The 23-year-old was produced in court on Sunday evening where the anti-drugs agency was granted custody of those arrested till today.The high-profile raid on Sunday yielded 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD in all, the NCB has said. The charges brought against Aryan Khan include purchase, possession and use of banned substances, it added. Aryan Khan has been booked under Sections 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 8C (produce, manufacture, possess, sell or purchase of drugs) and other relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde demanded bail, saying that his client had been arrested only on the basis of chat messages. "Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat on board the cruise. He was there because he had been invited. He didn't even have a boarding pass. Nothing has been found on him. He was arrested on the basis of chat only." The cruise company in a statement on Sunday said it had nothing to do with the incident.



