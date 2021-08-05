Shaheer N Sheikh, Mamta Sharma feature in recreated version of 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai'

The recreated version of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt's hit song 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai' from the 1991 released movie 'Saajan' is out. Playback singer Mamta Sharma and actor Shaheer N Sheikh feature in the music video of the new track.

Apart from sharing screen space with Shaheer in the song, Mamta has also given her vocals to the romantic number.

Speaking about the song, Mamta said, "My new release is a recreation of the iconic song 'Mera dil bhi kitna pagal hai' from the movie 'Saajan', which was released 30 years ago and still continues to hold such a memorable spot in all our hearts. Being an avid Madhuri Dixit fan, this is a project that is very close to my heart and is my humble ode to her legacy."

She added, "I had a great time putting this project together. Shaheer is extremely hardworking, humble and cooperative. Bad-Ash has done a flawless job with the lyrics while Ashraf Ali (director of the music video) has brilliantly captured the essence of the track in the video. I hope the listeners love this recreated version of the track."

Shaheer also expressed his happiness on getting an opportunity to be a part of the reprised version of the iconic song.

"I had a great time shooting the video with Mamta Sharma as the song is one of my personal favourites. A song which was released 3 decades ago gave 'romance' a whole new meaning at that time and till today, it lives on in our hearts! I remember watching the film for the first time and I totally fell in love with the on-screen characters. Mamta and I have tried to capture every sentiment attached with the song, recreating this popular track from Saajan and hope our fans will appreciate the effort," he said.

In the music video, Mamta and Shaheer are seen romancing in the beautiful locales of Leh-Ladakh.

Also, Venus Music from the Venus Worldwide conglomerate is now acquired by leading Paris based digital company Believe. As part of this 100 per cent acquisition, Venus Music is now rebranded as Ishtar, and the new track is the first project of Ishtar.

( With inputs from ANI )

