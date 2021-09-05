Shahid and Mira gift son Zain expensive JCB toy on his 3rd birthday

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain turned 3 years old today. Therefore, for his birthday, Mira decided to gift his son a JCB excavator as gift.Mira took to Instagram on Sunday, and shared a video of herself as she assembled the toy all by herself. She said she put almost two hours into it but would willingly do it again for Zain. “Mom the Builder. Happy Birthday my darling son Zain. Your obsession with JCBs and construction sparked the day you could sit with all your cement mixers and road rollers around you and I’d happily spend two hours building this JCB for you all over again. Build with your imagination and love just the way you do. I will take Petrol kissies from you till you’re 20! God bless you my jaan,” she wrote in her post.

She added, “This JCB came with 4 instruction manuals, 4 different sets of screws and bits, and terrible pictures. But thank you Dad for having us play with Mechanix as kids because I loved doing this (atleast for the first one hour after which my hands had taken a beating). I’ve always enjoyed building things, and that’s probably why I love IKEA but phew, glad this one is done! And it was totally worth it to see my little baby light up with his very own JCB.”Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on 7th July in 2015 with the presence of their close friends and family members only. In 2016, the couple welcomed their daughter Misha and were again blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Zain in 2018.