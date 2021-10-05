Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spotted at construction site of new home

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are currently overlooking the construction of their new house. Mira shared a photo from the day where she can be seen posing with her husband on the stairs. The luxurious property is spread over the 42nd and 43rd floors with an area of 8,625 sq ft. It was in 2018 that Shahid Kapoor bought a sprawling duplex in Tower B of the upscale Three Sixty West residential complex in Mumbai. The actor recently visited the house to inspect the progress of the construction. The interiors of the house is being done by famous interior designer, Annkur Khosla. Sharing a photo of herself and Shahid posing on the stairs of their duplex, Mira wrote, “One step at a time (sic).”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, Misha, in August 2016 and their second child, Zain, in September 2018. Shahid Kapoor bought his sprawling new home for a staggering amount of Rs 55.60 crore. The actor also shelled out Rs 2.91 crore as stamp duty to the government for its registration. Shahid is currently looking forward to his next film, Jersey. It is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name and is being directed by the same filmmaker, Gowtam Tinnanuri. It revolves around a faded cricketer who makes a comeback after his young son expresses a desire to own a team jersey. The remake also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in prominent roles.