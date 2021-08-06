Shahid Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar to team up for Ali Abbas Zafar's next?

Shahid Kapoor is on career high as his last release ‘Kabir Singh’, which was the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’, set cash registers ringing and the flick, went down in history as Shahid career’s most successful movie. On the work front, the actor has completed the shooting of his sports drama ‘Jersey’ which is also a Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil movie with the same name. Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Shahid is likely to be a part of Ali Abbas Zafar's next.

According to reports, Bhumi Pednekar is likely to play the female lead. The makers are keen on casting Pedneker as it is a fresh pairing. The film is a remake of a foreign film, which is a thriller. The movie will be shot in Abu Dhabi later this year. Bhumi has just wrapped up the shoot of her film ‘Rakshabandhan’ she also has ‘Badhai Do’ which is also canned and then there’s ‘Mr. Lele’ with Vicky Kaushal, too. Shahid Kapoor too has finished the shooting of his OTT film ‘Operation Cactus’

