Shahid Kapoor likely to fly from UAE for launch of 'Jersey' trailer

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is one of the most anticipated films of 2021, with the Kabir Singh actor all set to essay on of the most toughest roles of her career. Now the latest buzz is that, the Haider star will specially fly from UAE to India for the trailer release. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the trailer will be launched on Tuesday, November 23. Shahid Kapoor is presently in UAE for the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s next and he will be flying down especially for the trailer. The other actors of the film like Mrunal Thakur, Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur and Sharad Kelkar, are also expected to be present at the trailer launch event.

The reports further mention that the makers have planned a promotional campaign for the film. Jersey is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The Telugu version also won two National Awards.The film story is about a man who wants to aspire to sports in his mid-40s but faces several complications. The storyline follows Arjun, a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket in his mid-30s, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team, and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. The sports drama is all set to release this year in December. Shahid had announced the release of the film, in September on Instagram. Even Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories to repost the still of her hubby from Jersey and share this news with her fans and followers.