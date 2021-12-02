Shahid Kapoor open ups about his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor

'B-Town celebs enjoy their luxurious and glamorous life, it is what everyone thinks, but no one knows the struggle and pain behind their successful career. Yes, they do enjoy their life but sometimes it became miserable for them, living an all-camera life with all happy faces is difficult. People are always eager to know what is happening in the actors' personal life more than their professional life. Sometimes the celebs themselves open ups about their breakdown and tough times. And in this same context, there is one of the most unsung story of ex-Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

Kareena and Shahid might be married now and living their happy life but there is still talk about their relationship. They were the most popular and lovely couples at that time and never failed to amaze their fans with their lovey-dovey chemistry and the duo was quite open about their relationship. The Jab We Met couple used to be in the spotlight all the time, they spent 5years together, and finally, now Shahid Kapoor opened up about his ex-girlfriend Kareena.

The actor said “Today, I don’t like talking about my personal relationship because I feel that it’s my personal space. When I was in a relationship with Kareena, I used to think differently, but now things have changed. I have always wanted normalcy in my life. I have come from a middle-class family and a basic background, where I have traveled in buses and trains. I never lived in a bungalow surrounded by guards. But, the fact is that life changes after you become a star and I try my best not to get carried away by my celebrity lifestyle.”He then added how the whole thing left him 'hurt'.

When he was asked about working in the future with Kareena he said “Breaking up with Kareena was tough, it did hurt. But as an actor, I have never let anything come in the way of my work. I have always given my best. I will. I have said this right from the time ‘the breakup’ happened that if a good movie comes and the director tells me that no one else except Kareena will suit a certain role, then I have no right to say that I won’t do the film. In fact, if my director will ask me to romance a cow or a buffalo, I will do that. It’s my job.” said Shahid.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Shahid are happily married now with their respective partners Saif Ali Khan and Mira Rajput.