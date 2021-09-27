Shahid Kapoor says, he wants to work with Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular stars from the South industry and her recent role in the Raj & DK web series The Family Man 2 was one of the major highlights. Samantha nailed her role to perfection and celebs hailed her impressive performance including Shahid Kapoor. Today, when a fan asked Shahid Kapoor to say a few words about Samantha's performance in the series. The actor was all praises for Samantha as he said, "Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time. "The post soon went on viral on social media and fans of the Kabir Singh star are looking forward for the association.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor on Sunday announced the release date for his highly anticipated film 'Jersey'. The sports drama which was earlier slated for a Diwali release will now hit the silver screens on December 31, 2021. The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a still from the film to announce the release date. In the caption, he wrote, "JERSEY releasing 31st December 2021."'Jersey', a Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. It's a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu Film of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish. The sports drama which has music by Sachet and Parmpara is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S.Naga Vamsi.

