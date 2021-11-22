Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' poster smashes it out of the park!

Mumbai, Nov 22 Shahid Kapoor will be yet again seen in the Hindi remake of a Telugu film after 'Kabir Singh', this time Gowtam Tinnanuri's hugely popular 'Jersey'.

The poster of the film was recently revealed and it has got the audience excited with its backdrop of India's most loved sport of cricket. It features a shot of Shahid's character of a batsman as he greets the audience.

The makers also made an announcement with regards to the trailer of the film which will be released on November 23. The film's producer Aman Gill spoke about the poster and trailer launch, as he said, "We all are very excited to be sharing the first poster of 'Jersey' today and trailer tomorrow with everyone. The last two years have been a long journey for all of us and the film, and we did not want to compromise anything for the audience along the way. We are eagerly looking forward to the audience responses on our posters and trailer in the coming days."

The film follows the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit. While the film features Shahid as the protagonist, it also stars his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and also Mrunal Thakur, who was most recently seen in 'Dhamaka'.

Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi and presented by Allu Aravind, the film features music by Sachet and Parampara and it is set to release theatrically on December 31.

