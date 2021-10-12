Shahwar Ali turns villain in 'Girgit'

Mumbai, Oct 12 'Om Shanti Om' actor Shahwar Ali is all set for his digital debut. Ali will be seen playing the antagonist in 'Girgit'.

"This is my first digital series and I'm damn excited about it. I've done films in the South and such, but to shoot for a digital series was pretty exciting," Shahwar said on his digital debut.

Talking about playing the brooding bad guy in the series, Ali added, "'Lyndoh' is the guy from Manali who runs a business. He is an extremely emotional guy and yet dangerous. So these are the two diabolically opposite qualities in him. What I loved about playing the character was that he is an extremely stylish guy and dons some really sleek attire. Also, it was a lovely experience to work with these young actors."

'Girgit' is a story that brings to the fore the darkness inherent within us. The show stars Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Taniya Kalra, and Trupti Khamkar in primary roles.

'Girgit' will be streaming soon on ALTBalaji and MX Gold.

