Shalini Pandey has been 'crazily' looking forward to 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' release

Mumbai, Sep 23 'Arjun Reddy' actress Shalini Pandey, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', says she has been crazily looking forward for the film's release for more than a year now.

Shalini, who turns a year older on Thursday, said: "I've been crazily looking forward to the release for more than a year now and I can't wait for audiences to see the film.

"I know it's a good film and I also know it's a very special film which we have made with so much love and dedication."

For Shalini, the experience of working in this film has been emotional as it is her first Hindi film debut.

She said: "I can't wait for the film to release because I know people are going to love the film and the characters.

"Also, I can't wait for theatres to open, because I want people to go to theatres, even I want to go back to theatres and watch the film there on the big screen as this film has its own journey, and I want people to experience it as soon as possible. I literally can't wait, it's so special and I get excited every time when I think about the film releasing."

Shalini has landed a three-film contract from Aditya Chopra, who is mentoring her to be an actress.

She said: "Working with YRF with a three-film contract is a big deal, it's a big launchpad for sure. It is a dream come true, I've grown up watching Yash Raj Films, and I always wanted to be a YRF heroine."

The actress says her parents are happy because they have been watching a lot of movies.

"I couldn't have imagined it, to be very honest, it happened all of a sudden, with 'Jayeshbhai', and it has started with a very special film," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor