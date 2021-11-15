Shalu Chaurasia injured in robbery incident, actress hospitalised due to head injury

Tollywood actress Shalu Chaurasia was injured in a mobile-snatching incident near KBR Park, off Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana, on Sunday night. The attack took place around 8.30 pm when she was reportedly taking a stroll. The Banjaara Hills Police Station is currently investigating the case. As per reports, Shalu was asked to hand over her money and valuables by an unidentified man. When she resisted, he punched her in the face and tried to attack her with a rock. The attacker then snatched her mobile phone and ran away. In the process, she sustained injuries on her head and near her eye. Shalu was taken to a private hospital. Shalu has complained to the police.

After Shalu filed an official complaint, the Banjara Hills police have registered a case and have started investigating the matter. As per reports, the police is scanning the CCTV footage from the cameras set up in the area to identify the attacker. KBR Park is frequented by celebrities, businessmen and political leaders for morning or evening walks. 7 years ago, a man had opened fire on Aurobindo Pharma executive K. Nityananda Reddy with an AK-47 when the latter was sitting in his car after a morning walk. Fortunately for Reddy, he escaped unhurt. Police later arrested a former policeman posted with the anti-Maoist force Greyhounds, who confessed to stealing a rifle and carrying out the attack for extortion.