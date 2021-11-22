Shamita Shetty pens a heartwarming note for Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra on their 12th wedding anniversary

Shilpa Shetty and her family has been through some turbulent times in the recent past with her husband getting arrested in connection with a pornography case. Today Shilpa and Raj are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary and on the special day her actress sister Shamita has penned a sweet note for her sister and her husband. She posted a throwback picture with the couple. The post was captioned as, ''Happy Anniversary my forever favs 💖 @theshilpashetty #Rajkundra. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, strength and togetherness, always.12 years and many more to come 🧿💫 - Tunki #ShilpaShetty #ShamitaShetty #family #anniversary #togetherness #love #gratitude #goodwishes #happiness #strength #bond #goodvibes #ShamitasTribe #TeamSS''

Earlier today, Shilpa too penned a heartfelt note for Raj on their wedding anniversary. The actress posted a collage of her wedding pictures. The post was captioned as, ''This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day♥️The businessman is currently out on bail and has been keeping a low profile ever since. Shilpa and Raj have been married for 12 years now. They have two kids — son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra who was born via surrogacy. The couple has been besieged by divorce rumours for the last few months. Shilpa’s new post puts an end to the speculation.Shlipa Shetty, who made her acting comeback with Hungama 2 this year, kept a low profile on social media for several weeks when Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in a porn apps case. She also found her and Raj’s name in a cheating case for which she issued a statement. Shilpa’s next film in Nikamma. She is currently serves as the host of dance reality show Super Dancer.



