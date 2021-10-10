Shamita Shetty shocked, after Salman Khan mentions about Raj Kundra inside Bigg Boss 15

'Bigg Boss' host Salman Khan's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes have always managed to garner eyeballs among the audience. During the first weekend special episode, while Salman schooled a few contestants for their behaviour in the house, he also cracked a joke at the expense of Raj Kundra. This left contestant Shamita Shetty, who is the sister of Raj's wife Shilpa Shetty, surprised. Salman was scolding Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal for removing bathroom locks when his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was inside.

After giving Pratik an earful, Salman turned to Nishant Bhat and asked him about supporting Pratik. Salman asked Nishant if he understands when he shouldn't support Pratik. As Nishant nodded in agreement, Salman went on to talk to Karan Kundrra but addressed him as Raj Kundra instead. This caught Shamita Shetty by surprise but she eventually smiled as everyone started laughing at the joke. Shamita Shetty, who was earlier seen in Bigg Boss OTT, entered the show while Raj Kundra was under arrest and her family was going through a tough phase. During her grand entry, the actress revealed that she had already committed to the show and didn’t want to back out. . Raj Kundra was arrested in porn films case and was later released on bail.

