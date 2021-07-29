Shamita speaks about integrity and love amid brother-in-law Raj Kundra's porn case

Shamita Shetty, the sister of actor Shilpa Shetty, has shared a cryptic note on social media about persevering through hardships. In her post, she wrote about carrying on 'with as much integrity and love as possible'.Shamita shared a photo of herself and wrote, “”Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. ‘You got this .. keep going’. You can’t control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment… which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible.”

Shilpa who has been already quizzed in connection with the case recently urged fans to watch her recent film Hungama 2 for the sake of the many people involved in making it. "Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever," she wrote. Shilpa Shetty is going through a tough time now as her husband, Raj Kundra, got arrested in a porn racket recently. Gehana Vasisth recently revealed that Raj Kundra was planning to launch a new app and had cast his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty for a film. The actress said that she was going to direct the film. In an interview with Navbharat Times, Gehana said, "Just a few days before his arrest, I went to his office. There, I got to know that he is planning to launch an app called Bollyfame. He was planning to do chat shows, reality shows, music videos and feature films for the app. There was no plan to involve 'bold scenes' in these films." She added, "We also discussed the scripts. Then we thought about casting Shamita Shetty for one script, Sai Tamhankar and two other artists for another. I was supposed to direct these films and was thinking about it just a few days before his arrest."