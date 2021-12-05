Shanaya Kapoor reveals her skin care secret

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut, enjoys a huge fan following on social media -- especially for her charming looks.

And if you have been looking for that one secret behind Shanaya's glowing skin then one should definitely right away grab an avocado.

"I love all things natural, but home remedies tend to get very messy... so instead I am always on the lookout for products that have natural ingredients in them. My go-to ingredient has been avocado - I think it's a superfood for not just skin but also hair! Every time I have used avocado, it leaves my skin feeling moisturized and glowy," Shanaya told ANI.

Shanaya, who recently became a brand ambassador of Naturali - a new age nature-inspired personal care brand, also opened up about how a good diet plays an important role in getting healthy skin.

"Only when you eat right and keep clean from within can your skin look healthy and glowing. I try to include as many greens as possible, fried and sugary items are restricted to only special occasions. One thing I cannot stop stressing about having ample water, it helps cleanse your body from within and skin clear from acne, pimples etc," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanya is currently working on her first film, which is being made under Karan Johar's production house. Prior to her acting project, she worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's hit film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.'

( With inputs from ANI )

