'Shang-Chi' star Awkwafina talks about inclusivity in Hollywood and acting in Hindi films

New Delhi, Aug 31 In just five years, American actress, rapper and comedian Awkwafina has become a popular name with her performances in films such as 'Crazy Rich As', 'Jumanji: The Next Level', 'Paradise Hills', 'The Farewell', and now, she's the newest entrant into the ever-growing Marvel universe with 'Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings'.

And with inclusivity and diversity taking centrestage in Hollywood, she says it is a good time to be an actor.

Awkwafina, short for 'Awkward Fina', whose real name is Nora Lum, was speaking to about 'Shang-Chi', which is being touted as Marvel's first superhero film with an Asian lead.

She said: "I think it is a really good time to be an actor in Hollywood. You are right, there's a lot of inclusivity and there are a lot of authentic stories that are being told behind the camera."

The actress had won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for the comedy drama, 'The Farewell', in 2019, thus becoming the first woman of Asian descent to be so honoured. She said there's equitable representation now both in front and behind the camera.

The 33-year-old, who began rapping from the age of 13, became a YouTube sensation with her song 'My Vag'. She released her debut album, 'Yellow Ranger', in 2014.

The George Clooney-starrer 'Ocean's 8'

