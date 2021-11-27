Sharad Malhotra: Content is most important for choosing any project

Mumbai, Nov 27 'Vidrohi' actor Sharad Malhotra is one of the popular TV actors, who also features in music videos and thinks that doing it is a trend.

"It will disappear and come back again. It's a great trend and I think I am really enjoying it. I'd probably worked on some great music videos with some great people. I have been working with some amazing music label companies and I will be working with some great artists, so I have nothing to complain about. I love it," he said.

He further adds his interest in acting and television shows. "As for me, I love television. My first love is television. I have been doing television for the last 15 years. Television for me is bread and jam. It's not the idiot box. It's the smartest box," he said.

He feels that television artists need to be respected because they work 12 to 13 hours a day.

"We are doing 10 scenes in a day. We don't get time for takes because of the time crunch and we need to keep episodes ready and majorly because of the telecast and everything, so there is not much of the space that we get. I honestly respect TV artists a lot. A lot of people have asked me why I don't do films or series."

"I would love to do series and films, but if I am getting good work on television then why would I go out. I have been getting good work. From my first show to the last 5 shows, they have been amazing and people have loved them so much. They were all hit shows. They have got the TRPs and obviously 'Vidrohi' is also a show which is special to me because of the content," he said.

Content is something that really drives him. "Then comes other factors but it's the product. If I want to do a show, what is my character? If I am waking up in the morning for that, I need to be excited also. Luckily the roles I have played so far have been iconic characters. If you talk about 'Naagin' or 'Maharana Pratap' characters, every character of mine has been special," he concluded.

