Sharib Hashmi, Gauahar Khan's short film 'Sorry Bhaisaab' releases on Dec 16

Mumbai, Dec 13 Actors Sharib Hashmi and Gauahar Khan's comedy-drama titled 'Sorry Bhaisaab' is releasing on December 16 on Amazon miniTV.

Directed by Sumit Ghildiyal and Suman Adhikary, the short film is a relatable humorous take on the desires, motivations and aspirations of the middle class and their eternal quest for things to make their lives better.

It is produced by Arre Studio.

Talking about the film, Harsh Goyal, Head of Amazon Advertising said, "At Amazon miniTV, we always try to bring fresh, engaging and relatable content for viewers. We are delighted to partner with Arre Studio once again to bring yet another heartwarming and entertaining short film. This is a great addition to our library of award-winning short films."

Adding to that Niyati Merchant, co-founder and COO, Arre said, "'Sorry Bhaisaab' showcases the desires and aspirations of a common middle-class family with a relatable plot. This short film is a very special project for us, as we endeavour to narrate different and unique stories that touch audiences' hearts and entertain them thoroughly."

