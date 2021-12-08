Sharmila Tagore says, Saif Ali Khan grew with his 'second mother'

As the iconic actress Sharmila Tagore is celebrating her birthday today on 8 December 2021, let's recall some beautiful memories of her love life and children's life. Everyone knows the evergreen love story of Sharmila Tagore and Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1969. The couple was in the headlines for their love story at that time, they were the most popular couple of their era.

Sharmila married Mansoor when she was at peak of her career and busy in her filmy life. As soon as the couple tied the knot, Sharmila gave birth to three babies, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Khan, and Saba Ali Khan.



Saif Ali Khan is the first child of Sharmila and Mansoor, during an interview Sharmila also shared how she was not there for Saif in his growing years, during the talks she mentioned that Saif's second mother is behind his upbringing she said, “I wasn’t there as much for Saif as I was for Soha and Saba as I wasn’t working so much then. I was very busy during Saif’s time and when he was growing up. I was doing double shifts, but I did have the support of my husband and also my neighbor Sunita Goswami, who also happened to be teaching at Saif’s Bohri-run school Saifee Mahal, which was a wonderful school run by Mrs. Noorani. She was Saif’s second mother and she and her husband Jatin looked after him a lot. I was there for all his milestones, but I really wasn’t there for his day-to-day work. When the girls were born, I was less busy.”



During the other interview Sharmila also shared how she advises her daughter Soha Ali Khan on motherhood, she quoted "Of course I do, as all mothers would. Like my mother used to do when I was carrying Saif. I remember when Saif was a baby, the pediatrician had recommended that we give him orange juice to drink, but my mother said he was too small to be able to digest it and that I should dilute it with some water. I didn't listen, and Saif had a tummyache. I guess mothers do sometimes know best, and it's also the experience that counts. Yes, Soha does call me to ask for advice on what to do, and I do advise her, but I also tell her to follow it up only after checking with the physician."