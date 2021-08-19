Sharon Stone is done dating!

Mumbai, Aug 19 Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she is off dating because she finds people to be insincere and not worth her time.

Sharon was talking about it on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

The show's host and actress Drew Barrymore asked Stone: "Is it true that you're off dating?"

The 'Basic Instinct' actress quickly replied: "I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time of my time with my kids of my friends more."

Barrymore said that she feels "like this is a phenomenon that keeps happening with women."

Stone said that she feels like she does not need "another kid".

"I don't want any insincerity, baloney, and game playing. I don't know how to say this in a way that's politically correctly, but I don't feel like men are at the same place that women are right now," she said.

The 63-year-old added: "I just feel that the men that I'm meeting, I have good men friends, but I just feel when it comes to emotional maturity in relationship that men and women are seemingly in different spots.

