Sharvari: Always wished for the day I would do a film with Ranveer Singh

Mumbai, Nov 6 Debutante Sharvari, who was an assistant director on the sets of 'Bajirao Mastani', was thrilled to be on the quiz show that actor Ranveer Singh is currently hosting.

She says Ranveer inspired him and that she always wished for the day she would do a film with the livewire star.

Sharvari said: "Promoting my debut film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' on 'The Big Picture' was a surreal moment not only because it was one of my first Television integrations but also the fact that I was on the same screen as Ranveer Singh.

"In 2015, I was an AD on one of Ranveer's most iconic films 'Bajirao Mastani'. I was a clap AD on the action unit and got to witness his mind boggling performance so closely.

"He absolutely inspired me and everyday was a learning being able to watch him in his element. I always wished for the day I would do a film with Ranveer Singh."

Sharvari, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy heist film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', hopes that her dream of sharing screen space with Ranveer comes true someday.

"But, for now, I am super happy and excited that I got to be on his show and share screen space with him! So, this journey from being an assistant director to being able to stand on the same platform with him was definitely a part of my big picture."

Sharvari has been paired with Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays the big city conman aka the new Bunty in the second installment of the film.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. It is slated to release on November 19.

