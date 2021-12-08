Shatrughan Sinha pens sweetest birthday wish for 'most elegant' Sharmila Tagore

By ANI | Published: December 8, 2021 09:25 PM2021-12-08T21:25:38+5:302021-12-08T21:35:12+5:30

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha penned the sweetest birthday note for his 'most elegant' fellow celebrity Sharmila Tagore, who turned 77-year-old on Wednesday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sinha wrote, "Warm & loving birthday wishes for the most elegant, stylish, gorgeous Sharmila Tagore. Wishing her all the very best for the years ahead. #HappyBirthday."

Sharmila and Sinha have worked together for films-- 'Shaitaan' (1974), 'Do Shatru' (1976), 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa' (1973).

Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut with Satyajit Ray's 'Apur Sansar' in 1959. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Kashmir Ki Kali' in 1964, co-starring opposite Shammi Kapoor.

The legendary actor went on to deliver successful films including 'Aradhana', 'Chupke Chupke', and 'Amar Prem'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

