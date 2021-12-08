Shatrughan Sinha pens sweetest birthday wish for 'most elegant' Sharmila Tagore
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha penned the sweetest birthday note for his 'most elegant' fellow celebrity Sharmila Tagore, who turned 77-year-old on Wednesday.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Sinha wrote, "Warm & loving birthday wishes for the most elegant, stylish, gorgeous Sharmila Tagore. Wishing her all the very best for the years ahead. #HappyBirthday."
Sharmila and Sinha have worked together for films-- 'Shaitaan' (1974), 'Do Shatru' (1976), 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa' (1973).
Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut with Satyajit Ray's 'Apur Sansar' in 1959. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Kashmir Ki Kali' in 1964, co-starring opposite Shammi Kapoor.
The legendary actor went on to deliver successful films including 'Aradhana', 'Chupke Chupke', and 'Amar Prem'.
