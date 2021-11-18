Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello announce their break up after 2 years of relationship

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and singer Shawn Mendes have announced their breakup after two years of relationship.



Mendes, and Cabello, announced their breakup on Instagram Wednesday with a joint statement. “Hey guys, we’ve decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever," the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

The couple had confirmed their relationship in September 2019.Shawn and Camila had made their first major public appearance as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards.