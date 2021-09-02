Shawn Mendes pens appreciation post for Camila Cabello for her work in 'Cinderella'

Pop star Shawn Mendes on Thursday shared a sweet appreciation post for his lady love Camila Cabello who is all geared up for the release of her debut movie 'Cinderella'.

The 'Senorita' singer took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture featuring him kissing Camila. Along with the picture, he penned a note praising her for her dedication to work.

"Congratulations my love, I'm so proud of you. I've never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up everyday and be truly professional, kind and authentic. I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message te amo mi vida," Shawn captioned the post.

The star couple could be seen embracing each other while Shawn lovingly planted a kiss on Camila's cheek. The picture seems to have been captured before or after the 'Cinderella' premier event. As per E! News, Shawn joined his lady love to support her on her special day.

The couple looked splendid together and gave major fashion goals on the red carpet in their shimmery looks. Shawn went shirtless underneath a sheer black top with a deep V-neck and high-waisted pants, while Camila opted for a sleeveless white crop top and a yellow Christian Siriano tulle skirt.

The new rendition of 'Cinderella' follows the journey of a girl who does not need a Prince to save her. It will come out on September 3, exclusively available for Amazon Prime Video users.

In the film, Pierce Brosnan plays the role of King Rowan, the ruler of the mythical kingdom and Minnie Driver will appear as his wife and Queen Beatrice, who is willing to challenge his authority when he gets it wrong.

The film's star cast also includes Idina Menzel as Cinderella's step-mother, Billy Porter as Fab-G, and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert.

The trailer of 'Cinderella' presented the film's star on the traditional tale, where the princess is chasing her dream to become a fashion designer and open her own boutique -- 'Dresses By Ella'.

As a new-age fairytale, it attempts to offer more layers to the desires and personality of the titular character.

Producers of the film are Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

The hotly-anticipated musical incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Camila and Idina.

The film will launch exclusively around the world in over 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor