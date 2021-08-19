'Sheer Qorma' director talks about his struggles because of homophobia

Mumbai, Aug 19 Multiple award-winning filmmaker Faraz Ansari, whose short film 'Sheer Qorma' revolves around a queer love story, says that being an openly queer non-binary individual, he found it very hard to get a producer at first. He blames this personal struggle on the homophobia that exists in our society.

The film, with Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta playing the principal characters, was selected for screening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

