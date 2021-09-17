Shehnaa Gill's brother gets Sidharth Shukla's face tatooed on his arm

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha took to Instagram and revealed that he has inked Sidharth Shukla's face on his arm. “Your memories will be as real as you You will always stay alive with me You will always be alive in our memories,” he said in the caption of the post. Several fans of Shehnaaz and Sidharth took to the comments section and showered Shehbaz with love. Shehbaz has been dedicating numerous posts to Sidharth since his death. In his first post since Sidharth's death, Shehbaz wrote, “Mera Sher, you are always with us and you will be always. Will try to become like you. It is a dream now and this dream will come true soon. I will not say RIP because you not, love you."

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. The popular actor was 40 years old and his sudden shocked everyone in shock. As per reports, Sidharth complained of uneasiness and anxiety on Wednesday night and his mother and Shehnaaz gave him ice cream and cold water. He then tried to sleep and then never woke up. His family took him to Cooper hospital but he was declared dead. His mortal remains were brought from the hospital in an ambulance decorated with flowers. The Balika Vadhu actor's last rites were done at the Oshiwara crematorium.